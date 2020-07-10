Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.62, approximately 79,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,903,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 over the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 373,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 95.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 360,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

