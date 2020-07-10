Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Price Down 25%

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 140,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 124,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.