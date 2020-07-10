GoldMint Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $984.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $721,252.47 and approximately $984.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.01973828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00184766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00064890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115446 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

