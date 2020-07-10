Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.19. The company has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

