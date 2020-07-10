Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 52,650 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,577. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

