Gradient Investments LLC Buys 25,777 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $117.99. 72,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,301. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.