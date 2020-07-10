Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.72 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,711.74.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $13.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,195.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,792. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,622.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,181.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,587.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.10, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

