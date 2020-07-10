Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,994. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

