Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $9,289,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth $204,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 333,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth $235,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,825. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.