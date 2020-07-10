Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,447,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $290.37. 82,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.27 and a 200-day moving average of $282.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

