Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

