Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $151.89. 8,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,970. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.