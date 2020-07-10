Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

AMP traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 381,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.