Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $317.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,905. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total transaction of $18,058,032.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,234 shares of company stock worth $95,467,582. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

