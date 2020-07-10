Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.08. 107,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

