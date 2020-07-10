Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,298,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,751. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

