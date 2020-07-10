Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,178,590. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

