Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.30. Grana y Montero SAA shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 131,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Get Grana y Montero SAA alerts:

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grana y Montero SAA stock. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the quarter. Grana y Montero SAA makes up about 0.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 0.90% of Grana y Montero SAA worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Grana y Montero SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grana y Montero SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.