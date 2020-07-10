Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.30. Grana y Montero SAA shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 131,700 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.
Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter.
About Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)
Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.
See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Grana y Montero SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grana y Montero SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.