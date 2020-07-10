Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Update

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE GVA traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.51. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,645,000 after purchasing an additional 135,962 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

