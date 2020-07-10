Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

