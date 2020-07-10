Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
