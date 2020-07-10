Gulden (NLG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,925.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Gulden has a market cap of $4.14 million and $12,925.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00478458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 315.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 516,320,137 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

