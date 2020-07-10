Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 216,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

