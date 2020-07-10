Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.52

Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 524817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 million and a P/E ratio of -19.38.

Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

