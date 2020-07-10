Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc (CVE:HI) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 193,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 198,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Highland Copper Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. It also explores for silver ores. The company owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.