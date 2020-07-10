Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,929 FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Hoey Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FNCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 699.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNCB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

