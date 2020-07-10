Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after buying an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,068,298. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

