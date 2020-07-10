Hoey Investments Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,088.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Netflix by 526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 568.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,655 shares of company stock valued at $86,881,849. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $45.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.57. 12,426,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $505.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.