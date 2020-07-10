Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.94. 2,123,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.