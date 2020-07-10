Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $194,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,943,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,844,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

