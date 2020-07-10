Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $40.15. 8,262,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,002,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

