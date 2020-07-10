Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 114,765 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,765 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 5.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.34. 1,656,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,895,188. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

