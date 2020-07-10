Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 3,197 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Intel by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 923,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,178,590. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

