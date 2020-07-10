Hoey Investments Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,047,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,064,000 after buying an additional 566,469 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,385,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429,152. The stock has a market cap of $656.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

