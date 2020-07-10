Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.63. 149,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

