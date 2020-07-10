Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.71. 1,348,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19. The company has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

