HSBC Initiates Coverage on Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $140.14. 73,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,099. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. Diageo has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

