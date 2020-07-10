Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

HSON traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.67% of Hudson Global worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.