ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 209,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ICFI stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 8,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.57 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 48.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.