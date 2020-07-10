Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.39

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.39 and traded as low as $170.00. Ideagen shares last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 126,612 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDEA. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.92 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.33.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.