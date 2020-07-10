Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.39

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.39 and traded as low as $170.00. Ideagen shares last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 126,612 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDEA. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.92 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.33.

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

