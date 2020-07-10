Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) shares dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25, approximately 185 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Idorsia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Idorsia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64.

