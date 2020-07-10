InflationCoin Market Cap Achieves $94,291.78 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $94,291.78 and approximately $9.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00773938 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012863 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00173095 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000674 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

