Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.27. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 7,550 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

