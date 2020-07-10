Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) Trading Down 0.3%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.