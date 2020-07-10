Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.85

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $16.08. Inspired Energy shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 16,820 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 million and a P/E ratio of 34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95.

In other news, insider Richard Logan bought 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($20.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,943,500 ($2,391,705.64).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

