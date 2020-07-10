Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.31

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.36. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,043,615 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.40 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.

About Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

