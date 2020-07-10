Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Intel by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Intel stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 923,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,178,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

