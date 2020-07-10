Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $455,309 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 76,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

