International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.20. International Baler shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded International Baler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.39.

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. International Baler had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

About International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

