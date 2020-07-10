Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.08

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.08 and traded as low as $34.12. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 10,114 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

