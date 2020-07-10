Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.08

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.08 and traded as low as $34.12. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 10,114 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.
Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFI)
PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.
