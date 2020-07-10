Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.3% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 800,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

